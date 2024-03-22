Tilray (NASDAQ:TLRY) Sees Large Volume Increase

Tilray Inc (NASDAQ:TLRY – Get Free Report) shares saw unusually-high trading volume on Friday . Approximately 11,904,399 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 46% from the previous session’s volume of 21,885,803 shares.The stock last traded at $2.13 and had previously closed at $1.95.
Tilray Stock Performance
The stock has a market cap of $1.62 billion, a P/E ratio of -0.98 and a beta of 2.30. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.85 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 1.63 and a quick ratio of 0.99.
Insider Activity at Tilray
In other Tilray news, CEO Irwin D. Simon bought 53,700 shares of Tilray stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 12th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $1.88 per share, for a total transaction of $100,956.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 2,033,058 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,822,149.04. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Irwin D. Simon acquired 53,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 12th. The shares were bought at an average price of $1.88 per share, for a total transaction of $100,956.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,033,058 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,822,149.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Carl A. Merton acquired 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 12th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $1.87 per share, with a total value of $37,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 20,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $37,400. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have bought 96,300 shares of company stock valued at $183,210. 0.68% of the stock is owned by insiders.
Institutional Trading of Tilray
About Tilray
Tilray, Inc engages in the research, cultivation, processing, and distribution of medical cannabis. The company offers its products in Argentina, Australia, Canada, Chile, Croatia, Cyprus, the Czech Republic, Germany, New Zealand, and South Africa. Tilray, Inc is headquartered in Nanaimo, Canada.
