Tilray (NASDAQ:TLRY) Sees Large Volume Increase

Tilray Inc (NASDAQ:TLRY – Get Free Report) shares saw unusually-high trading volume on Friday . Approximately 11,904,399 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 46% from the previous session’s volume of 21,885,803 shares.The stock last traded at $2.13 and had previously closed at $1.95.

Tilray Stock Performance

The stock has a market cap of $1.62 billion, a P/E ratio of -0.98 and a beta of 2.30. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.85 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 1.63 and a quick ratio of 0.99.

Insider Activity at Tilray

In other Tilray news, CEO Irwin D. Simon bought 53,700 shares of Tilray stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 12th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $1.88 per share, for a total transaction of $100,956.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 2,033,058 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $3,822,149.04. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Carl A. Merton acquired 20,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 12th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $1.87 per share, with a total value of $37,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 20,000 shares of the company's stock, valued at $37,400. In the last quarter, insiders have bought 96,300 shares of company stock valued at $183,210. 0.68% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Tilray

About Tilray

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of TLRY. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP boosted its position in shares of Tilray by 29.4% during the 3rd quarter. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP now owns 16,181,157 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,673,000 after acquiring an additional 3,681,157 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in Tilray during the 4th quarter worth approximately $6,586,000. Gotham Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Tilray by 1,038.7% in the 3rd quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC now owns 1,168,774 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,793,000 after acquiring an additional 1,066,137 shares during the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Tilray during the third quarter valued at about $2,023,000. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans bought a new stake in shares of Tilray during the second quarter worth about $2,212,000. 8.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Tilray, Inc engages in the research, cultivation, processing, and distribution of medical cannabis. The company offers its products in Argentina, Australia, Canada, Chile, Croatia, Cyprus, the Czech Republic, Germany, New Zealand, and South Africa. Tilray, Inc is headquartered in Nanaimo, Canada.

