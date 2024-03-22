Tim S.A. (NYSE:TIMB) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.06

Tim S.A. (NYSE:TIMB – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, March 20th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 1st will be paid a dividend of 0.064 per share on Tuesday, April 30th. This represents a $0.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 28th.

TIM Trading Up 0.0 %

Shares of TIMB opened at $18.32 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.79. The company has a 50-day moving average of $18.20 and a two-hundred day moving average of $17.12. TIM has a 12-month low of $11.73 and a 12-month high of $19.14.

TIM (NYSE:TIMB – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $1.27 billion during the quarter. TIM had a net margin of 11.96% and a return on equity of 10.71%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that TIM will post 1.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Scotiabank reiterated a “sector perform” rating on shares of TIM in a report on Thursday, December 7th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of TIM from $19.50 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 14th.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of TIMB. American Century Companies Inc. grew its stake in TIM by 42.9% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 74,065 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,074,000 after buying an additional 22,230 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in TIM by 41.3% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 476,740 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,913,000 after buying an additional 139,387 shares during the period. Ariel Investments LLC grew its stake in TIM by 4.8% during the first quarter. Ariel Investments LLC now owns 396,301 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,746,000 after buying an additional 18,067 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of TIM by 0.9% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 680,186 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,863,000 after purchasing an additional 6,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG lifted its position in shares of TIM by 3.7% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 33,648 shares of the company’s stock worth $489,000 after purchasing an additional 1,202 shares in the last quarter.

About TIM

TIM SA, a telecommunications company, provides mobile voice, data, and broadband services in Brazil. The company offers in mobile, landline, long-distance, and data transmission services. It also offers fixed ultra-broadband, fixed ultraband broadband, and digital content services. The company serves individuals and corporates, as well as small, medium, and large companies.

