Titan Medical (NASDAQ:TMDIF) vs. SI-BONE (NASDAQ:SIBN) Critical Analysis

SI-BONE (NASDAQ:SIBN – Get Free Report) and Titan Medical (NASDAQ:TMDIF – Get Free Report) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, profitability, analyst recommendations, valuation, institutional ownership, risk and dividends.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

0.1% of Titan Medical shares are held by institutional investors. 5.4% of SI-BONE shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 0.0% of Titan Medical shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Get SI-BONE alerts:

Volatility & Risk

SI-BONE has a beta of 1.2, suggesting that its share price is 20% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Titan Medical has a beta of 1.22, suggesting that its share price is 22% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score SI-BONE 0 0 4 0 3.00 Titan Medical 0 0 0 0 N/A

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for SI-BONE and Titan Medical, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

SI-BONE currently has a consensus target price of $26.60, indicating a potential upside of 73.74%. Given SI-BONE’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe SI-BONE is more favorable than Titan Medical.

Profitability

This table compares SI-BONE and Titan Medical’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets SI-BONE -31.20% -28.22% -20.53% Titan Medical N/A -105.57% -21.00%

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares SI-BONE and Titan Medical’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio SI-BONE $138.89 million 4.52 -$43.34 million ($1.14) -13.40 Titan Medical $20.09 million 0.33 -$42.54 million ($0.04) -1.44

Titan Medical has lower revenue, but higher earnings than SI-BONE. SI-BONE is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Titan Medical, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

SI-BONE beats Titan Medical on 7 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About SI-BONE

(Get Free Report)

SI-BONE, Inc., a medical device company, that operate to solve musculoskeletal disorders of the sacropelvic anatomy in the United States and internationally. It offers proprietary minimally invasive surgical implant system to address sacroiliac joint dysfunction and fusion, adult deformity and degeneration, and pelvic trauma; and implantable bone products. The company also provides iFuse-3D, a titanium implant that combines the triangular cross-section of the iFuse implant with the proprietary 3D-printed porous surface and fenestrated design; iFuse-TORQ, a set of 3D-printed threaded implants designed to treat pelvic trauma; and iFuse Bedrock Granite implant provides sacroiliac fusion and sacropelvic fixation as a foundational element for segmental spinal fusion. It markets its products primarily with a direct sales force, as well as through agents and resellers. SI-BONE, Inc. was incorporated in 2008 and is headquartered in Santa Clara, California.

About Titan Medical

(Get Free Report)

Titan Medical Inc., a medical technology company, focuses on the development and commercialization of robotic assisted surgical technologies for application in minimally invasive surgery. It is developing the Enos system, a robotic single access surgical system that includes a surgeon-controlled patient cart comprising a 3D high-definition vision system and multi-articulating instruments for performing surgical procedures; and a surgeon workstation that provides the surgeon with ergonomic interface to the patient cart and a 3D endoscopic view inside the patient's body during surgical procedures. The company is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

Receive News & Ratings for SI-BONE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SI-BONE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.