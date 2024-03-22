Tolga Kumova Acquires 7,005,875 Shares of Macro Metals Limited (ASX:M4M) Stock

Macro Metals Limited (ASX:M4M – Get Free Report) insider Tolga Kumova bought 7,005,875 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 19th. The stock was bought at an average price of A$0.01 ($0.00) per share, with a total value of A$35,029.38 ($23,045.64).
Tolga Kumova also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Wednesday, March 6th, Tolga Kumova acquired 15,523,682 shares of Macro Metals stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of A$0.00 ($0.00) per share, with a total value of A$62,094.73 ($40,851.79).
Macro Metals Stock Performance
Macro Metals Company Profile
