Tolga Kumova Acquires 7,005,875 Shares of Macro Metals Limited (ASX:M4M) Stock

Macro Metals Limited (ASX:M4M – Get Free Report) insider Tolga Kumova bought 7,005,875 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 19th. The stock was bought at an average price of A$0.01 ($0.00) per share, with a total value of A$35,029.38 ($23,045.64).

Tolga Kumova also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Macro Metals alerts:

On Wednesday, March 6th, Tolga Kumova acquired 15,523,682 shares of Macro Metals stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of A$0.00 ($0.00) per share, with a total value of A$62,094.73 ($40,851.79).

Macro Metals Stock Performance

Macro Metals Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Featured Stories

Macro Metals Limited, through its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and evaluation of iron ore and other mineral properties in Australia and Nigeria. The company holds interest in the Agbaja iron ore and steel project located in Kogi State in the Republic of Nigeria; and interest in the Mogul VMS project located in Western Australia.

Receive News & Ratings for Macro Metals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Macro Metals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.