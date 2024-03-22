Tolga Kumova Buys 10,000,002 Shares of Macro Metals Limited (ASX:M4M) Stock

Macro Metals Limited (ASX:M4M – Get Free Report) insider Tolga Kumova purchased 10,000,002 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 21st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of A$0.01 ($0.00) per share, for a total transaction of A$50,000.01 ($32,894.74).
Tolga Kumova also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Tuesday, March 19th, Tolga Kumova acquired 7,005,875 shares of Macro Metals stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of A$0.01 ($0.00) per share, with a total value of A$35,029.38 ($23,045.64).
- On Wednesday, March 6th, Tolga Kumova bought 15,523,682 shares of Macro Metals stock. The shares were bought at an average price of A$0.00 ($0.00) per share, for a total transaction of A$62,094.73 ($40,851.79).
Macro Metals Price Performance
About Macro Metals
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Macro Metals
- Why Understanding Call Option Volume is Essential to Successful Options Trading
- KB Home: Building on Strong Foundations During Volatile Times
- Want to Profit on the Downtrend? Downtrends, Explained.
- Nike Stock and the 30% Rally That’s Expected
- Why is the Ex-Dividend Date Significant to Investors?
- Headwinds for Darden Restaurants Are An Opportunity For Investors
Receive News & Ratings for Macro Metals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Macro Metals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.