Toncoin Self Reported Market Capitalization Reaches $14.98 Billion (TON)

Toncoin (TON) traded up 7.1% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on March 22nd. In the last week, Toncoin has traded up 9.6% against the dollar. One Toncoin coin can now be bought for $4.39 or 0.00006866 BTC on popular exchanges. Toncoin has a market capitalization of $14.98 billion and approximately $173.09 million worth of Toncoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

CashBackPro (CBP) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $17.01 or 0.00026620 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $9.94 or 0.00015556 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00001591 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $63,868.58 or 0.99962893 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000063 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.86 or 0.00010732 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $99.75 or 0.00156115 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0426 or 0.00000067 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0363 or 0.00000057 BTC.

Toncoin Profile

Toncoin is a coin. Its genesis date was August 12th, 2020. Toncoin’s total supply is 5,104,542,038 coins and its circulating supply is 3,414,166,606 coins. Toncoin’s official Twitter account is @ton_blockchain. Toncoin’s official website is ton.org.

Buying and Selling Toncoin

According to CryptoCompare, “Toncoin (TON) is a cryptocurrency . Toncoin has a current supply of 5,104,524,564.166351 with 3,470,024,019.804162 in circulation. The last known price of Toncoin is 4.29590409 USD and is up 3.52 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 232 active market(s) with $108,071,287.46 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://ton.org/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Toncoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Toncoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Toncoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

