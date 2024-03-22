Transcontinental Realty Investors (NYSE:TCI) Stock Rating Lowered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of Transcontinental Realty Investors (NYSE:TCI – Free Report) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report released on Monday morning.

Transcontinental Realty Investors Trading Up 3.7 %

Shares of NYSE:TCI opened at $39.61 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $39.07 and a 200 day moving average of $34.18. Transcontinental Realty Investors has a 52-week low of $27.23 and a 52-week high of $43.99.

Get Transcontinental Realty Investors alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Transcontinental Realty Investors

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Barclays PLC grew its position in Transcontinental Realty Investors by 96.8% during the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 667 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 328 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in Transcontinental Realty Investors by 1,822.9% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 673 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 638 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in Transcontinental Realty Investors by 160.7% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 717 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 442 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in Transcontinental Realty Investors by 224.3% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 720 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 498 shares during the period. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in shares of Transcontinental Realty Investors by 104.3% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 756 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 386 shares during the last quarter.

About Transcontinental Realty Investors

Transcontinental Realty Investors, Inc, a Dallas-based real estate investment company, holds a diverse portfolio of equity real estate located across the U.S., including office buildings, apartments, shopping centers, and developed and undeveloped land. The Company invests in real estate through direct ownership, leases and partnerships and invests in mortgage loans on real estate.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Transcontinental Realty Investors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Transcontinental Realty Investors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.