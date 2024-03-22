TransDigm Group (NYSE:TDG) Stock Rating Upgraded by StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of TransDigm Group (NYSE:TDG – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Tuesday.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on TDG. KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of TransDigm Group from $1,180.00 to $1,220.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of TransDigm Group from $1,150.00 to $1,250.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Monday, February 12th. William Blair initiated coverage on shares of TransDigm Group in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. They issued an outperform rating on the stock. Susquehanna raised their target price on shares of TransDigm Group from $875.00 to $1,100.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Friday, February 9th. Finally, Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of TransDigm Group from $1,158.00 to $1,267.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, February 9th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $1,096.73.

Get TransDigm Group alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on TDG

TransDigm Group Stock Up 1.4 %

Shares of TDG opened at $1,232.38 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $68.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 1.42. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $1,135.32 and a 200 day moving average of $994.04. TransDigm Group has a twelve month low of $689.66 and a twelve month high of $1,238.34.

TransDigm Group (NYSE:TDG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The aerospace company reported $7.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.41 by $0.75. The company had revenue of $1.79 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.68 billion. TransDigm Group had a net margin of 20.80% and a negative return on equity of 59.61%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 28.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $4.15 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that TransDigm Group will post 28.98 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, COO Joel Reiss sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,172.26, for a total value of $3,516,780.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 3,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,220,136. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other TransDigm Group news, COO Joel Reiss sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,172.26, for a total value of $3,516,780.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 3,600 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,220,136. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Jorge Valladares sold 2,427 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,191.99, for a total value of $2,892,959.73. Following the transaction, the director now owns 11,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,111,890. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 91,480 shares of company stock worth $100,102,829. 4.96% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its position in TransDigm Group by 4.7% in the second quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 4,175 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $3,733,000 after purchasing an additional 186 shares during the last quarter. Fund Management at Engine No. 1 LLC increased its position in TransDigm Group by 7.9% in the second quarter. Fund Management at Engine No. 1 LLC now owns 679 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $607,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC increased its position in TransDigm Group by 4.5% in the third quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC now owns 2,651 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $2,235,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in TransDigm Group in the third quarter worth $1,421,000. Finally, PGGM Investments increased its position in TransDigm Group by 88.2% in the third quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 2,757 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $2,325,000 after purchasing an additional 1,292 shares during the last quarter. 95.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About TransDigm Group

(Get Free Report)

TransDigm Group Incorporated designs, produces, and supplies aircraft components in the United States and internationally. The Power & Control segment offers mechanical/electro-mechanical actuators and controls, ignition systems and engine technology, specialized pumps and valves, power conditioning devices, specialized AC/DC electric motors and generators, batteries and chargers, databus and power controls, sensor products, switches and relay panels, hoists, winches and lifting devices, and cargo loading and handling systems.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for TransDigm Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TransDigm Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.