Trilogy Capital Inc. Acquires New Position in John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:JHMM)

Trilogy Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:JHMM – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund acquired 15,160 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $798,000.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of JHMM. Raymond James & Associates increased its stake in John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF by 49.4% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 70,710 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,716,000 after purchasing an additional 23,372 shares during the period. Equitable Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF by 13.7% in the 1st quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 28,855 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,516,000 after buying an additional 3,466 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF by 22.6% in the 1st quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 57,399 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,720,000 after buying an additional 10,577 shares during the last quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC grew its position in shares of John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF by 94.0% in the 1st quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 10,982 shares of the company’s stock worth $577,000 after buying an additional 5,321 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $2,544,000.

John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF stock traded down $0.32 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $56.52. The company had a trading volume of 35,376 shares, compared to its average volume of 253,774. John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $44.07 and a 12 month high of $56.97. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $53.58 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $50.37. The company has a market capitalization of $3.63 billion, a PE ratio of 13.93 and a beta of 1.08.

The John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF (JHMM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the John Hancock Dimensional Mid Cap index. The fund tracks an index of US firms ranked 200-950 by size, weighted by multiple factors relative to their sector peers. JHMM was launched on Sep 28, 2015 and is managed by John Hancock.

