Trilogy Capital Inc. Buys Shares of 12,513 ARK Genomic Revolution ETF (BATS:ARKG)

Trilogy Capital Inc. bought a new stake in ARK Genomic Revolution ETF (BATS:ARKG – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 12,513 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $411,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of ARK Genomic Revolution ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $274,000. Banque Pictet & Cie SA purchased a new stake in shares of ARK Genomic Revolution ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $264,000. BKM Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ARK Genomic Revolution ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $78,000. Bellecapital International Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of ARK Genomic Revolution ETF by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Bellecapital International Ltd. now owns 73,531 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,049,000 after buying an additional 1,084 shares during the period. Finally, Mutual Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of ARK Genomic Revolution ETF by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 43,654 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,216,000 after buying an additional 1,257 shares during the period.

Get ARK Genomic Revolution ETF alerts:

ARK Genomic Revolution ETF Price Performance

ARKG traded down $0.05 on Friday, hitting $28.81. 1,168,212 shares of the company were exchanged. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $30.00 and a 200-day moving average price of $28.89.

About ARK Genomic Revolution ETF

The ARK Genomic Revolution ETF (ARKG) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund is an actively managed fund that targets companies involved in the genomics industry. ARKG was launched on Oct 31, 2014 and is managed by ARK.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for ARK Genomic Revolution ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ARK Genomic Revolution ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.