Trilogy Capital Inc. Cuts Holdings in The AES Co. (NYSE:AES)

Trilogy Capital Inc. decreased its stake in shares of The AES Co. (NYSE:AES – Free Report) by 6.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 16,128 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,144 shares during the quarter. Trilogy Capital Inc.’s holdings in AES were worth $310,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of AES by 38.6% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 36,821,650 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $559,689,000 after acquiring an additional 10,256,781 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors increased its holdings in shares of AES by 11.1% in the 2nd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 63,421,695 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,314,582,000 after acquiring an additional 6,323,045 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP increased its holdings in shares of AES by 5,703.5% in the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 2,426,912 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $50,310,000 after acquiring an additional 2,385,094 shares during the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. increased its holdings in shares of AES by 18,505.6% in the 3rd quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 2,030,429 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $30,862,000 after acquiring an additional 2,019,516 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clean Energy Transition LLP acquired a new stake in shares of AES in the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,987,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.49% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on AES. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on AES from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. Barclays decreased their target price on AES from $21.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $21.00.

AES Stock Performance

AES stock traded up $0.35 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $16.11. 4,793,433 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,154,576. The AES Co. has a twelve month low of $11.43 and a twelve month high of $25.74. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $16.38 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $16.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.42, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 0.68. The firm has a market cap of $11.45 billion, a PE ratio of 48.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.07.

AES (NYSE:AES – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The utilities provider reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $2.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.36 billion. AES had a return on equity of 38.76% and a net margin of 2.12%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.49 EPS. Equities analysts predict that The AES Co. will post 1.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AES Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 1st will be issued a $0.1725 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 30th. This represents a $0.69 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.28%. AES’s dividend payout ratio is currently 209.10%.

About AES

The AES Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified power generation and utility company in the United States and internationally. The company owns and/or operates power plants to generate and sell power to customers, such as utilities, industrial users, and other intermediaries; owns and/or operates utilities to generate or purchase, distribute, transmit, and sell electricity to end-user customers in the residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental sectors; and generates and sells electricity on the wholesale market.

