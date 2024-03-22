Trilogy Capital Inc. Cuts Stake in Cal-Maine Foods, Inc. (NASDAQ:CALM)

Trilogy Capital Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Cal-Maine Foods, Inc. (NASDAQ:CALM – Free Report) by 24.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,482 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 1,439 shares during the quarter. Trilogy Capital Inc.’s holdings in Cal-Maine Foods were worth $257,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CALM. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Cal-Maine Foods by 110.1% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 156,722 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $8,654,000 after purchasing an additional 82,125 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of Cal-Maine Foods by 1.7% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 440,086 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $24,303,000 after purchasing an additional 7,494 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in shares of Cal-Maine Foods by 39.1% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,095 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 308 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in Cal-Maine Foods by 9.2% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 32,638 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,803,000 after acquiring an additional 2,760 shares during the period. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in Cal-Maine Foods by 113.9% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 12,444 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $687,000 after acquiring an additional 6,625 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.70% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Charles Jeff Hardin sold 4,458 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Friday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.56, for a total transaction of $252,144.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 17,830 shares in the company, valued at $1,008,464.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director James E. Poole sold 3,000 shares of Cal-Maine Foods stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.91, for a total value of $167,730.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,670 shares in the company, valued at $652,469.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 9,228 shares of company stock worth $520,122. 13.51% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

CALM stock traded down $0.40 on Friday, reaching $61.44. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 213,622 shares, compared to its average volume of 593,611. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $56.89 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $52.22. The firm has a market cap of $3.01 billion, a PE ratio of 6.68 and a beta of -0.06. Cal-Maine Foods, Inc. has a 12-month low of $42.25 and a 12-month high of $62.58.

Cal-Maine Foods (NASDAQ:CALM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 3rd. The basic materials company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by ($0.48). The firm had revenue of $523.23 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $525.39 million. Cal-Maine Foods had a return on equity of 28.34% and a net margin of 16.94%. Cal-Maine Foods’s revenue for the quarter was down 34.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $4.07 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Cal-Maine Foods, Inc. will post 3.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Stephens raised their price target on Cal-Maine Foods from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th.

Cal-Maine Foods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, grades, packages, markets, and distributes shell eggs. The company offers specialty shell eggs, such as nutritionally enhanced, cage free, organic, free-range, pasture-raised, and brown eggs under the Egg-Land's Best, Land O' Lakes, Farmhouse Eggs, Sunups, Sunny Meadow, and 4Grain brand names.

