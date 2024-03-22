Trilogy Capital Inc. Decreases Stock Holdings in Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH)

Trilogy Capital Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH – Free Report) by 17.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 1,049 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 221 shares during the quarter. Trilogy Capital Inc.’s holdings in Laboratory Co. of America were worth $238,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Investment Advisory Services Inc. TX ADV raised its position in Laboratory Co. of America by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Investment Advisory Services Inc. TX ADV now owns 4,762 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,082,000 after buying an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. increased its holdings in Laboratory Co. of America by 1,107.7% in the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 785 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $178,000 after acquiring an additional 720 shares in the last quarter. Hudson Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Laboratory Co. of America by 7.9% in the 4th quarter. Hudson Capital Management LLC now owns 14,790 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $3,362,000 after acquiring an additional 1,085 shares in the last quarter. Handelsinvest Investeringsforvaltning purchased a new stake in Laboratory Co. of America in the 4th quarter worth $1,091,000. Finally, Thomasville National Bank increased its holdings in Laboratory Co. of America by 7.0% in the 4th quarter. Thomasville National Bank now owns 1,172 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $266,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. 89.37% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, COO Mark S. Schroeder sold 5,048 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $218.45, for a total transaction of $1,102,735.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 5,036 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,100,114.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Laboratory Co. of America news, COO Mark S. Schroeder sold 5,048 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $218.45, for a total value of $1,102,735.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 5,036 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,100,114.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Glenn A. Eisenberg sold 34,504 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.97, for a total value of $7,451,828.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 23,595 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,095,812.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 40,775 shares of company stock valued at $8,823,080. Company insiders own 0.65% of the company’s stock.

LH stock traded down $0.64 during trading on Friday, reaching $210.65. 175,797 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 751,165. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. Laboratory Co. of America Holdings has a 1-year low of $174.20 and a 1-year high of $234.09. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $220.02 and its 200-day moving average price is $213.77. The firm has a market cap of $17.72 billion, a PE ratio of 45.24, a P/E/G ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.02.

Laboratory Co. of America (NYSE:LH – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The medical research company reported $3.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.29 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $3.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.02 billion. Laboratory Co. of America had a return on equity of 13.99% and a net margin of 3.24%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 17.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $4.14 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Laboratory Co. of America Holdings will post 14.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 13th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 27th were given a dividend of $0.72 per share. This represents a $2.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.37%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 26th. Laboratory Co. of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 61.67%.

Several brokerages have issued reports on LH. Leerink Partnrs reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Laboratory Co. of America in a research note on Monday, February 26th. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of Laboratory Co. of America in a research report on Friday, February 9th. They set an “in-line” rating and a $240.00 price target on the stock. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Laboratory Co. of America in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $222.00 target price on the stock. TheStreet lowered shares of Laboratory Co. of America from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. Finally, SVB Leerink assumed coverage on shares of Laboratory Co. of America in a research note on Monday, February 26th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $260.00 price target on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Laboratory Co. of America presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $243.07.

Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings operates as a life sciences company that provides vital information to help doctors, hospitals, pharmaceutical companies, researchers, and patients make clear and confident decisions. It operates in two segments, Labcorp Diagnostics (Dx) and Biopharma Laboratory Services (BLS).

