Trilogy Capital Inc. Has $1.48 Million Holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF)

Trilogy Capital Inc. lessened its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF – Free Report) by 8.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,868 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 437 shares during the quarter. Trilogy Capital Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $1,476,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morton Capital Management LLC CA boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 1.1% in the third quarter. Morton Capital Management LLC CA now owns 3,126 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $831,000 after buying an additional 34 shares during the period. Beacon Capital Management LLC raised its position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 1,974 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $598,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. Stonehearth Capital Management LLC raised its position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Stonehearth Capital Management LLC now owns 1,787 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $542,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC raised its position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 3.8% during the third quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC now owns 1,032 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $274,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dechtman Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 2.9% in the third quarter. Dechtman Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,389 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $370,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares during the period.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Stock Up 0.0 %

Shares of IWF traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $338.74. The company had a trading volume of 264,411 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,399,361. The firm has a market cap of $86.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.14 and a beta of 1.08. The business has a fifty day moving average of $323.45 and a 200-day moving average of $296.96. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $233.51 and a 12 month high of $340.83.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

