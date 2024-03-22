Trilogy Capital Inc. Has $589,000 Stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND)

Trilogy Capital Inc. grew its stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND – Free Report) by 4.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 8,011 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 318 shares during the period. Trilogy Capital Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF were worth $589,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 119,230.1% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 10,572,648 shares of the company’s stock valued at $759,539,000 after purchasing an additional 10,563,788 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 12.3% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 64,417,907 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,627,783,000 after acquiring an additional 7,045,711 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 7.0% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 105,689,126 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,682,543,000 after acquiring an additional 6,908,686 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning grew its position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 11.7% during the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 55,509,448 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,873,449,000 after buying an additional 5,800,676 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 27.0% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 25,280,727 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,764,089,000 after buying an additional 5,367,298 shares during the period.

Shares of NASDAQ:BND traded up $0.24 during trading on Friday, hitting $72.55. 1,361,330 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,694,267. Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF has a 1-year low of $67.99 and a 1-year high of $74.90. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $72.52 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $71.43.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 6th. Investors of record on Monday, March 4th were given a $0.2023 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 1st.

The Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (BND) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a broad, market-value-weighted index of US dollar-denominated, investment-grade, taxable, fixed-income securities with maturities of at least one year. BND was launched on Apr 3, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

