Trilogy Capital Inc. Has $946,000 Position in iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF (NYSEARCA:AOR)

Trilogy Capital Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF (NYSEARCA:AOR – Free Report) by 9.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,779 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,493 shares during the quarter. Trilogy Capital Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF were worth $946,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 130,389 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,036,000 after purchasing an additional 3,276 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF by 16.8% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 17,173 shares of the company’s stock worth $937,000 after acquiring an additional 2,464 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,517,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,871,000 after acquiring an additional 21,205 shares during the last quarter. Brighton Jones LLC boosted its position in iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 6,230 shares of the company’s stock worth $336,000 after acquiring an additional 261 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cowa LLC boosted its position in iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF by 8,620.1% during the 1st quarter. Cowa LLC now owns 388,481 shares of the company’s stock worth $210,000 after acquiring an additional 384,026 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of NYSEARCA AOR traded down $0.04 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $55.51. The company had a trading volume of 64,386 shares, compared to its average volume of 286,657. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.10 and a beta of 0.61. iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF has a 1-year low of $47.56 and a 1-year high of $55.67. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $53.95 and its 200-day moving average is $51.83.

iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF Profile

iShares Growth Allocation ETF, formerly iShares S&P Growth Allocation Fund (the Fund), is an open-end management investment company. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Target Risk Growth Index (the Growth Allocation Index). The Growth Allocation Index seeks to measure the performance of an asset allocation strategy targeted to a growth-focused risk profile.

