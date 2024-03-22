Trilogy Capital Inc. Lowers Stock Position in The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC)

Trilogy Capital Inc. lowered its position in The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC – Free Report) by 16.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 8,946 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,748 shares during the period. Trilogy Capital Inc.’s holdings in Kraft Heinz were worth $331,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in KHC. Arkfeld Wealth Strategies L.L.C. boosted its position in Kraft Heinz by 31.8% during the fourth quarter. Arkfeld Wealth Strategies L.L.C. now owns 45,222 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,743,000 after purchasing an additional 10,917 shares during the period. 626 Financial LLC boosted its position in Kraft Heinz by 47.5% during the fourth quarter. 626 Financial LLC now owns 12,947 shares of the company’s stock worth $479,000 after purchasing an additional 4,171 shares during the period. BKM Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Kraft Heinz in the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Thomasville National Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Kraft Heinz by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Thomasville National Bank now owns 44,014 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,628,000 after buying an additional 1,417 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Kraft Heinz in the fourth quarter worth about $204,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.39% of the company’s stock.

Kraft Heinz Trading Up 0.7 %

Shares of Kraft Heinz stock traded up $0.25 on Friday, hitting $35.85. The stock had a trading volume of 2,581,773 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,366,854. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The Kraft Heinz Company has a one year low of $30.68 and a one year high of $41.47. The stock has a market cap of $43.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.41, a PEG ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.67. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $36.09 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $34.90.

Kraft Heinz Announces Dividend

Kraft Heinz ( NASDAQ:KHC Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 14th. The company reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.01. Kraft Heinz had a net margin of 10.72% and a return on equity of 7.42%. The firm had revenue of $6.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.99 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.85 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that The Kraft Heinz Company will post 3.02 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Investors of record on Friday, March 8th will be issued a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 7th. Kraft Heinz’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 69.26%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on KHC. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of Kraft Heinz from $38.00 to $37.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 15th. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Kraft Heinz in a report on Thursday, February 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $43.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Evercore ISI raised shares of Kraft Heinz from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $40.00 to $42.00 in a report on Monday, December 11th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $40.57.

Insider Activity at Kraft Heinz

In related news, Director Miguel Patricio sold 131,500 shares of Kraft Heinz stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.02, for a total value of $4,999,630.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 992,049 shares in the company, valued at $37,717,702.98. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Kraft Heinz

The Kraft Heinz Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets food and beverage products in North America and internationally. Its products include condiments and sauces, cheese and dairy products, meals, meats, refreshment beverages, coffee, and other grocery products under the Kraft, Oscar Mayer, Heinz, Philadelphia, Lunchables, Velveeta, Ore-Ida, Maxwell House, Kool-Aid, Jell-O, Heinz, ABC, Master, Quero, Kraft, Golden Circle, Wattie's, Pudliszki, and Plasmon brands.

