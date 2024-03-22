Trilogy Capital Inc. Lowers Stock Position in Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN)

Trilogy Capital Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN – Free Report) by 16.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,517 shares of the company’s stock after selling 893 shares during the quarter. Trilogy Capital Inc.’s holdings in Tyson Foods were worth $243,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Tyson Foods by 74.7% during the third quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 594 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 254 shares during the period. Manchester Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Tyson Foods by 501.9% during the third quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 620 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 517 shares during the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its position in shares of Tyson Foods by 47.4% during the fourth quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 647 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 208 shares during the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its position in Tyson Foods by 306.8% in the 3rd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 716 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 540 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Financial Corp IN purchased a new position in Tyson Foods in the 3rd quarter valued at $39,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.68% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Tyson Foods from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Tyson Foods from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. Bank of America raised Tyson Foods from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $47.00 to $62.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Tyson Foods from $51.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. Finally, Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $70.00 target price on shares of Tyson Foods in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $57.60.

Tyson Foods Price Performance

Tyson Foods stock traded up $0.12 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $58.19. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 366,076 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,071,515. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $54.32 and its 200-day moving average price is $51.45. Tyson Foods, Inc. has a 12 month low of $44.94 and a 12 month high of $63.28. The company has a market capitalization of $20.74 billion, a PE ratio of -23.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 0.76.

Tyson Foods (NYSE:TSN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 5th. The company reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.28. Tyson Foods had a positive return on equity of 2.23% and a negative net margin of 1.62%. The business had revenue of $13.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.34 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.85 EPS. Tyson Foods’s revenue for the quarter was up .4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Tyson Foods, Inc. will post 2.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Tyson Foods Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 31st will be given a $0.49 dividend. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 31st. Tyson Foods’s dividend payout ratio is currently -79.35%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Noel W. White sold 9,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.75, for a total value of $483,750.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 31,115 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,672,431.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 2.05% of the company’s stock.

Tyson Foods Profile

Tyson Foods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a food company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Beef, Pork, Chicken, and Prepared Foods. The company processes live fed cattle and hogs; fabricates dressed beef and pork carcasses into primal and sub-primal meat cuts, as well as case ready beef and pork, and fully cooked meats; raises and processes chickens into fresh, frozen, and value-added chicken products, including breaded chicken strips, nuggets, patties, and other ready-to-fix or fully cooked chicken parts; and supplies poultry breeding stock.

