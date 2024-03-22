Trilogy Capital Inc. Purchases New Stake in iShares U.S. Small Cap Equity Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:SMLF)

Trilogy Capital Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Small Cap Equity Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:SMLF – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 15,066 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $886,000. Trilogy Capital Inc. owned about 0.10% of iShares U.S. Small Cap Equity Factor ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its holdings in iShares U.S. Small Cap Equity Factor ETF by 7.8% in the first quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 5,333,687 shares of the company’s stock valued at $273,405,000 after purchasing an additional 386,693 shares during the period. Strategic Financial Services Inc lifted its holdings in iShares U.S. Small Cap Equity Factor ETF by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Strategic Financial Services Inc now owns 3,877,546 shares of the company’s stock worth $200,585,000 after buying an additional 11,890 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in iShares U.S. Small Cap Equity Factor ETF by 50.8% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,067,181 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,222,000 after buying an additional 359,678 shares during the last quarter. Acropolis Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in iShares U.S. Small Cap Equity Factor ETF by 8.7% during the 3rd quarter. Acropolis Investment Management LLC now owns 626,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,409,000 after buying an additional 50,282 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares U.S. Small Cap Equity Factor ETF by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 541,089 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,013,000 after buying an additional 18,039 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares U.S. Small Cap Equity Factor ETF alerts:

iShares U.S. Small Cap Equity Factor ETF Price Performance

Shares of SMLF traded down $0.52 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $62.49. 19,239 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 59,220. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $59.71 and its 200 day moving average price is $55.51. iShares U.S. Small Cap Equity Factor ETF has a twelve month low of $47.77 and a twelve month high of $63.31. The company has a market capitalization of $899.86 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.77 and a beta of 1.10.

About iShares U.S. Small Cap Equity Factor ETF

The iShares MSCI USA Small-Cap Multifactor ETF (SMLF) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the STOXX U.S. SmallCap Equity Factor index. The fund tracks an index of small-cap US equities. Stocks are selected and weighted to increase exposure to four factors (quality, value, momentum, and low volatility).

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for iShares U.S. Small Cap Equity Factor ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares U.S. Small Cap Equity Factor ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.