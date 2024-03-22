Trilogy Capital Inc. Raises Holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLV)

Trilogy Capital Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLV – Free Report) by 73.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 27,728 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,766 shares during the quarter. Trilogy Capital Inc.’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF were worth $1,737,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in SPLV. Missouri Trust & Investment Co increased its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 112.1% during the 2nd quarter. Missouri Trust & Investment Co now owns 507 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 268 shares during the last quarter. Buck Wealth Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $36,000. Retirement Group LLC increased its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 38.6% during the 4th quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 729 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 203 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $51,000. Finally, Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $52,000.

Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF Stock Performance

SPLV stock traded down $0.06 during trading on Friday, hitting $65.14. 218,362 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,238,490. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.54 billion, a PE ratio of 20.07 and a beta of 0.69. Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF has a 1 year low of $57.17 and a 1 year high of $65.38. The company has a 50-day moving average of $63.70 and a 200-day moving average of $61.65.

Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF Profile

The Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (SPLV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Low Volatility index. The fund tracks a volatility-weighted index of the 100 least-volatile stocks in the S&P 500. SPLV was launched on May 5, 2011 and is managed by Invesco.

