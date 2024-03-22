Trilogy Capital Inc. Sells 1,018 Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA)

Trilogy Capital Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA – Free Report) by 14.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 6,165 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,018 shares during the period. Trilogy Capital Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $465,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Financial Freedom LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Sawyer & Company Inc bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $33,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. BluePath Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Valued Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $37,000. Institutional investors own 77.78% of the company’s stock.

Get iShares MSCI EAFE ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of NYSEARCA EFA traded down $0.16 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $79.65. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,489,968 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,828,656. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a fifty-two week low of $65.68 and a fifty-two week high of $80.03. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $76.35 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $72.87.

About iShares MSCI EAFE ETF

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EFA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.