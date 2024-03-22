Trilogy Capital Inc. Sells 544 Shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV)

Trilogy Capital Inc. lowered its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Free Report) by 9.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,258 shares of the company’s stock after selling 544 shares during the period. Trilogy Capital Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $786,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in VTV. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Value ETF by 108,780.4% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 756,943,008 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,252,090,000 after acquiring an additional 756,247,802 shares during the last quarter. TIAA Trust National Association bought a new position in Vanguard Value ETF during the third quarter worth about $761,205,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard Value ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $394,858,000. EP Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF by 3,419.2% in the 3rd quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,392,839 shares of the company’s stock valued at $330,044,000 after buying an additional 2,324,846 shares during the period. Finally, Avantax Advisory Services Inc. increased its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF by 464.1% in the 3rd quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 2,054,484 shares of the company’s stock valued at $283,375,000 after buying an additional 1,690,253 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Value ETF alerts:

Vanguard Value ETF Trading Down 0.2 %

VTV stock traded down $0.34 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $160.88. The stock had a trading volume of 697,585 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,384,288. Vanguard Value ETF has a 52 week low of $130.89 and a 52 week high of $161.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $112.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.30 and a beta of 0.89. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $153.81 and a 200 day simple moving average of $145.99.

About Vanguard Value ETF

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VTV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.