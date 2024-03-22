Trilogy Capital Inc. Takes $438,000 Position in SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:SPIP)

Trilogy Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:SPIP – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund purchased 17,119 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $438,000.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF by 30.0% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 612,831 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,545,000 after acquiring an additional 141,595 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE grew its position in SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF by 193.7% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 5,146 shares of the company’s stock valued at $156,000 after acquiring an additional 3,394 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL grew its position in SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF by 12.0% during the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 8,126 shares of the company’s stock valued at $246,000 after acquiring an additional 868 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new stake in SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF during the first quarter valued at about $240,000. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF in the first quarter worth about $987,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA SPIP traded up $0.14 on Friday, hitting $25.71. The company had a trading volume of 25,712 shares, compared to its average volume of 312,429. SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF has a 12-month low of $24.33 and a 12-month high of $26.74. The business has a 50 day moving average of $25.56 and a two-hundred day moving average of $25.26.

The SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF (SPIP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of inflation-protected US Treasurys with a remaining maturity of at least one year. SPIP was launched on May 25, 2007 and is managed by State Street.

