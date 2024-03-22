Trilogy Capital Inc. Trims Stock Holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB)

Trilogy Capital Inc. reduced its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Free Report) by 4.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,385 shares of the company’s stock after selling 60 shares during the period. Trilogy Capital Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $295,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 136,460.2% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 205,396,055 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,698,392,000 after purchasing an additional 205,245,648 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 2.8% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,927,236 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,309,733,000 after acquiring an additional 191,676 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 0.6% in the third quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 6,511,387 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,231,108,000 after acquiring an additional 40,860 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 5.7% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,207,826 shares of the company’s stock valued at $795,574,000 after acquiring an additional 228,503 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 2.0% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,716,081 shares of the company’s stock valued at $702,599,000 after acquiring an additional 71,684 shares during the period.

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:VB traded down $2.05 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $224.23. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 244,971 shares, compared to its average volume of 893,386. The business’s 50-day moving average is $214.60 and its two-hundred day moving average is $201.55. The company has a market capitalization of $50.87 billion, a PE ratio of 12.80 and a beta of 1.14. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $174.84 and a 52-week high of $227.66.

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Profile

The Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (VB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CRSP US Small Cap index. The fund tracks the CRSP US Small Cap Index. The market-cap-weighted index includes the bottom 2-15% of the investable universe. VB was launched on Jan 26, 2004 and is managed by Vanguard.

