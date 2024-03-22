Triple Flag Precious Metals (NYSE:TFPM) Price Target Raised to $16.50

Triple Flag Precious Metals (NYSE:TFPM – Free Report) had its target price upped by Bank of America from $16.25 to $16.50 in a research report report published on Monday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on TFPM. TheStreet upgraded shares of Triple Flag Precious Metals from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a report on Wednesday, December 27th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Triple Flag Precious Metals in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. They issued a buy rating and a $14.00 target price for the company. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $21.67.

Get Triple Flag Precious Metals alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Report on TFPM

Triple Flag Precious Metals Stock Down 1.4 %

TFPM stock opened at $13.72 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 72.21, a PEG ratio of 2.54 and a beta of -0.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 3.21 and a current ratio of 3.29. Triple Flag Precious Metals has a one year low of $11.75 and a one year high of $17.33. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $12.79 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $12.97.

Triple Flag Precious Metals (NYSE:TFPM – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.01. Triple Flag Precious Metals had a net margin of 17.78% and a return on equity of 3.64%. The firm had revenue of $51.74 million during the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Triple Flag Precious Metals will post 0.4 EPS for the current year.

Triple Flag Precious Metals Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Investors of record on Monday, March 4th were given a dividend of $0.052 per share. This represents a $0.21 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.52%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 1st. Triple Flag Precious Metals’s dividend payout ratio is presently 110.53%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Triple Flag Precious Metals

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new position in Triple Flag Precious Metals in the 3rd quarter worth about $33,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Triple Flag Precious Metals in the 4th quarter worth approximately $48,000. Deutsche Bank AG acquired a new stake in shares of Triple Flag Precious Metals in the 1st quarter worth approximately $63,000. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new stake in shares of Triple Flag Precious Metals in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $69,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in Triple Flag Precious Metals by 1,146.4% during the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 5,397 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 4,964 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.91% of the company’s stock.

About Triple Flag Precious Metals

(Get Free Report)

Triple Flag Precious Metals Corp., a precious-metals-focused streaming and royalty company, engages in acquiring and managing precious metals, streams, royalties and other mineral interests in Australia, Canada, Colombia, Cote d'Ivoire, Honduras, Mexico, Mongolia, Peru, South Africa, the United States, and internationally.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Triple Flag Precious Metals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Triple Flag Precious Metals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.