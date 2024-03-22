Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC) Raised to Overweight at Stephens

Stephens upgraded shares of Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC – Free Report) from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating in a research report released on Tuesday morning, Marketbeat.com reports. The brokerage currently has $43.00 target price on the insurance provider’s stock, up from their prior target price of $41.00.

TFC has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Truist Financial from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price objective on shares of Truist Financial from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, January 19th. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Truist Financial from $37.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, January 17th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Truist Financial from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, January 19th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price objective on Truist Financial from $34.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, January 5th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $39.47.

Shares of NYSE TFC opened at $38.05 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $36.28 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $33.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.82. Truist Financial has a one year low of $25.56 and a one year high of $38.47. The company has a market capitalization of $50.78 billion, a P/E ratio of -35.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.07.

Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 18th. The insurance provider reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.13. Truist Financial had a positive return on equity of 9.64% and a negative net margin of 3.28%. The company had revenue of $5.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.70 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.30 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Truist Financial will post 3.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 9th were paid a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 8th. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.47%. Truist Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently -192.59%.

In related news, Director K. David Jr. Boyer sold 3,764 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.48, for a total value of $141,074.72. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 16,132 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $604,627.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.31% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of TFC. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC increased its holdings in shares of Truist Financial by 6.3% during the 3rd quarter. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC now owns 1,544,537 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $44,189,000 after acquiring an additional 91,579 shares during the last quarter. Loudon Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Truist Financial by 18.5% in the 3rd quarter. Loudon Investment Management LLC now owns 131,398 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $3,759,000 after acquiring an additional 20,490 shares in the last quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC boosted its stake in Truist Financial by 84.8% in the third quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 97,317 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,786,000 after purchasing an additional 44,659 shares in the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC boosted its stake in Truist Financial by 36.5% in the second quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 679,604 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $20,626,000 after purchasing an additional 181,828 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd boosted its stake in Truist Financial by 37.8% in the third quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 2,700,400 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $77,258,000 after purchasing an additional 740,722 shares in the last quarter. 71.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Truist Financial Corporation, a financial services company, provides banking and trust services in the Southeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States. The company operates through three segments: Consumer Banking and Wealth, Corporate and Commercial Banking, and Insurance Holdings. Its deposit products include noninterest-bearing checking, interest-bearing checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and individual retirement accounts.

