Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC) Sets New 12-Month High at $38.55

Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high on Friday . The stock traded as high as $38.55 and last traded at $38.03, with a volume of 817167 shares. The stock had previously closed at $38.05.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Stephens raised Truist Financial from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $41.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Bank of America raised Truist Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, January 4th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price target on Truist Financial from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 19th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Truist Financial from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 19th. Finally, TheStreet cut Truist Financial from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $39.47.

Truist Financial Trading Down 1.1 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The business has a 50 day moving average of $36.28 and a 200 day moving average of $33.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $50.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -35.23, a PEG ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.07.

Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 18th. The insurance provider reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.13. Truist Financial had a positive return on equity of 9.64% and a negative net margin of 3.28%. The business had revenue of $5.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.70 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.30 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Truist Financial Co. will post 3.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 9th were issued a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 8th. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.52%. Truist Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently -192.59%.

In other news, Director K. David Jr. Boyer sold 3,764 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.48, for a total value of $141,074.72. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 16,132 shares in the company, valued at $604,627.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new stake in Truist Financial during the first quarter worth about $25,000. OFI Invest Asset Management bought a new stake in Truist Financial during the third quarter worth about $26,000. West Tower Group LLC bought a new stake in Truist Financial during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Operose Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Truist Financial during the third quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Missouri Trust & Investment Co increased its position in Truist Financial by 227.2% during the fourth quarter. Missouri Trust & Investment Co now owns 854 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 593 shares during the last quarter. 71.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Truist Financial Corporation, a financial services company, provides banking and trust services in the Southeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States. The company operates through three segments: Consumer Banking and Wealth, Corporate and Commercial Banking, and Insurance Holdings. Its deposit products include noninterest-bearing checking, interest-bearing checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and individual retirement accounts.

