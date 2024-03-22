Truist Financial Reaffirms “Hold” Rating for Fusion Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:FUSN)

Truist Financial restated their hold rating on shares of Fusion Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:FUSN – Free Report) in a report released on Tuesday, Marketbeat reports. They currently have a $21.00 price objective on the stock, up from their previous price objective of $11.00.
Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on the company. Bloom Burton restated a buy rating on shares of Fusion Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday, January 5th. William Blair lowered Fusion Pharmaceuticals from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note on Tuesday. Brookline Capital Management lowered Fusion Pharmaceuticals from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday. SVB Leerink restated a market perform rating and set a $21.00 price target (up from $17.00) on shares of Fusion Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Raymond James restated a market perform rating on shares of Fusion Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Fusion Pharmaceuticals presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $20.25.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of FUSN. Perceptive Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fusion Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter worth approximately $10,405,000. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in Fusion Pharmaceuticals by 73.9% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,681,457 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,649,000 after buying an additional 1,989,403 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its holdings in Fusion Pharmaceuticals by 94.1% during the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 3,055,037 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,738,000 after buying an additional 1,481,037 shares in the last quarter. Sphera Funds Management LTD. acquired a new position in Fusion Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth $4,839,000. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP acquired a new position in Fusion Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth $7,154,000. 72.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Fusion Pharmaceuticals Inc, a clinical-stage oncology company, focuses on developing radiopharmaceuticals as precision medicines in Canada and the United States. Its lead product candidates include FPI-2265 that is in Phase 2 clinical trial to treat prostate-specific membrane antigens; and FPI-1434 that is in Phase 1 clinical trial as a monotherapy in patients with solid tumors expressing insulin-like growth factor 1 receptor.
