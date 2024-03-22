Trustpilot Group plc (LON:TRST) Insider Hanno Damm Sells 140,234 Shares

Trustpilot Group plc (LON:TRST – Get Free Report) insider Hanno Damm sold 140,234 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 210 ($2.67), for a total transaction of £294,491.40 ($374,909.48).

Trustpilot Group Stock Performance

LON TRST traded up GBX 1 ($0.01) on Friday, reaching GBX 193.50 ($2.46). 1,533,176 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,932,112. Trustpilot Group plc has a one year low of GBX 62.45 ($0.80) and a one year high of GBX 234.80 ($2.99). The firm has a market capitalization of £800.92 million, a PE ratio of -19,340.00 and a beta of 1.03. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 185.41 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 139.30. The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 48.51.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Trustpilot Group from GBX 190 ($2.42) to GBX 250 ($3.18) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 5th. Berenberg Bank raised their price objective on shares of Trustpilot Group from GBX 160 ($2.04) to GBX 200 ($2.55) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 11th.

Trustpilot Group Company Profile

Trustpilot Group plc engages in the development and hosting of an online review platform for businesses and consumers in the United Kingdom, North America, Europe, and internationally. The company's online review platform enables consumers to make purchasing decisions, as well as provides consumers with the opportunity to recommend businesses, products, services, and locations based on their experiences; and businesses to showcase their trustscore.

