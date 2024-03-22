Tsakos Energy Navigation (TNP) Set to Announce Earnings on Wednesday

Tsakos Energy Navigation (NYSE:TNP – Get Free Report) is scheduled to be announcing its earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, March 27th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $1.59 per share for the quarter.

Tsakos Energy Navigation Stock Performance

Shares of Tsakos Energy Navigation stock remained flat at $25.25 on Friday. The stock had a trading volume of 21,807 shares, compared to its average volume of 252,973. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a current ratio of 1.54. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $24.22 and a 200-day moving average price of $22.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $745.13 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.23 and a beta of -0.15. Tsakos Energy Navigation has a fifty-two week low of $15.50 and a fifty-two week high of $25.63.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com cut Tsakos Energy Navigation from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 13th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on Tsakos Energy Navigation from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Tsakos Energy Navigation

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of TNP. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Tsakos Energy Navigation by 89.6% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,048,370 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $17,749,000 after acquiring an additional 495,349 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its stake in shares of Tsakos Energy Navigation by 171.1% during the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 430,527 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $7,289,000 after acquiring an additional 271,733 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP boosted its stake in shares of Tsakos Energy Navigation by 88.4% during the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 371,400 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $5,671,000 after acquiring an additional 174,231 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its stake in shares of Tsakos Energy Navigation by 71.7% during the 4th quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 375,885 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $6,364,000 after acquiring an additional 156,989 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Tsakos Energy Navigation by 41.2% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 342,580 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $6,656,000 after purchasing an additional 100,000 shares in the last quarter. 21.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Tsakos Energy Navigation

Tsakos Energy Navigation Limited provides seaborne crude oil and petroleum product transportation services worldwide. The company offers marine transportation services for national, major, and other independent oil companies and refiners under long, medium, and short-term charters. It also operates a fleet of double-hull vessels, comprising of conventional tankers, LNG carriers, and suezmax DP2 shuttle tankers.

