Tupperware Brands (NYSE:TUP) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Tupperware Brands (NYSE:TUP – Free Report) in a research report released on Tuesday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

Tupperware Brands Stock Up 0.7 %

TUP stock opened at $1.49 on Tuesday. Tupperware Brands has a 52-week low of $0.61 and a 52-week high of $5.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $68.94 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.72 and a beta of 2.76. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.55 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.76.

Institutional Trading of Tupperware Brands

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in shares of Tupperware Brands by 5.1% during the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 27,412 shares of the company’s stock worth $174,000 after acquiring an additional 1,319 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in Tupperware Brands by 48.3% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 7,419 shares of the company’s stock valued at $143,000 after purchasing an additional 2,417 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its stake in Tupperware Brands by 6.0% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 58,323 shares of the company’s stock valued at $370,000 after purchasing an additional 3,280 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in Tupperware Brands by 7.6% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 53,721 shares of the company’s stock valued at $351,000 after acquiring an additional 3,804 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in Tupperware Brands by 10.7% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 42,679 shares of the company’s stock worth $830,000 after purchasing an additional 4,138 shares during the period. 44.25% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Tupperware Brands Company Profile

Tupperware Brands Corporation operates as a consumer products company in the Asia Pacific, Europe, Africa, the Middle East, North America, and South America. The company manufactures, markets, and sells design-centric preparation, storage, and serving solutions for the kitchen and home under the Tupperware brand name, as well as a line of cookware, knives, microwave products, microfiber textiles, water-filtration related items, and an array of products for on-the-go consumers under the Tupperware brand name.

