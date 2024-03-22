Twist Bioscience (NASDAQ:TWST) Trading Down 4.9%

Twist Bioscience Co. (NASDAQ:TWST – Get Free Report) was down 4.9% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $34.17 and last traded at $34.28. Approximately 220,276 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 77% from the average daily volume of 957,483 shares. The stock had previously closed at $36.03.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on TWST. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Twist Bioscience from $30.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Twist Bioscience from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $25.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 17th. Finally, Scotiabank boosted their price target on shares of Twist Bioscience from $30.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 5th.

Twist Bioscience Trading Down 3.5 %

The company’s fifty day moving average price is $36.56 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $28.43. The firm has a market cap of $2.01 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.98 and a beta of 1.64.

Twist Bioscience (NASDAQ:TWST – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, February 2nd. The company reported ($0.75) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.78) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $71.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $67.59 million. Twist Bioscience had a negative net margin of 78.44% and a negative return on equity of 32.16%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 31.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.74) EPS. On average, analysts predict that Twist Bioscience Co. will post -3.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Robert Chess sold 4,110 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.98, for a total transaction of $143,767.80. Following the transaction, the director now owns 64,169 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,244,631.62. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Twist Bioscience news, Director Robert Chess sold 4,110 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.98, for a total transaction of $143,767.80. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 64,169 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,244,631.62. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Emily M. Leproust sold 1,487 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.43, for a total transaction of $55,658.41. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 516,409 shares in the company, valued at $19,329,188.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 6,743 shares of company stock worth $242,058 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 3.92% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in Twist Bioscience by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 9,025 shares of the company’s stock worth $318,000 after purchasing an additional 291 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in Twist Bioscience by 101.3% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 759 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 382 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC increased its stake in Twist Bioscience by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 11,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $227,000 after purchasing an additional 481 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in Twist Bioscience by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 18,451 shares of the company’s stock worth $378,000 after purchasing an additional 485 shares in the last quarter. Finally, D.A. Davidson & CO. increased its stake in Twist Bioscience by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 16,774 shares of the company’s stock worth $618,000 after purchasing an additional 554 shares in the last quarter.

Twist Bioscience Corporation engages in the manufacture and sale of synthetic DNA-based products. The company offers synthetic genes and gene fragments used in product development for therapeutics, diagnostics, chemicals/materials, food/agriculture, data storage, and various applications within academic research by biotech, pharma, industrial chemical, and agricultural companies, as well as academic labs; Oligo pools used in targeted NGS, CRISPR gene editing, mutagenesis experiments, DNA origami, DNA computing, data storage in DNA, and other applications; and immunoglobulin G proteins for customers focused on the pursuit of drug discovery and development.

