U.S. Physical Therapy (NYSE:USPH) Upgraded to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of U.S. Physical Therapy (NYSE:USPH – Free Report) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Monday morning.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on USPH. Barrington Research upped their price objective on U.S. Physical Therapy from $120.00 to $122.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, March 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on U.S. Physical Therapy from $99.00 to $117.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $125.67.

USPH opened at $110.19 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $1.66 billion, a PE ratio of 81.62, a P/E/G ratio of 5.18 and a beta of 1.38. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $99.69 and a 200-day moving average price of $93.46. U.S. Physical Therapy has a 1 year low of $78.08 and a 1 year high of $124.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 2.28 and a quick ratio of 2.28.

U.S. Physical Therapy (NYSE:USPH – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The company reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $154.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $150.24 million. U.S. Physical Therapy had a net margin of 4.67% and a return on equity of 8.52%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.58 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that U.S. Physical Therapy will post 2.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.44 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 11th. This is a positive change from U.S. Physical Therapy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.60%. U.S. Physical Therapy’s payout ratio is currently 130.37%.

In other U.S. Physical Therapy news, CFO Carey P. Hendrickson sold 1,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.28, for a total value of $193,104.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 21,186 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,272,834.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other U.S. Physical Therapy news, CFO Carey P. Hendrickson sold 1,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.28, for a total transaction of $193,104.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 21,186 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,272,834.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Clayton Trier sold 400 shares of U.S. Physical Therapy stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.00, for a total transaction of $42,800.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 7,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $749,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 10,829 shares of company stock valued at $1,141,535 in the last ninety days. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of U.S. Physical Therapy by 314.9% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 63,096 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,274,000 after acquiring an additional 47,890 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates bought a new position in shares of U.S. Physical Therapy in the first quarter worth approximately $279,000. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in shares of U.S. Physical Therapy by 3.2% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 11,702 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,164,000 after purchasing an additional 359 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of U.S. Physical Therapy by 61.1% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 7,102 shares of the company’s stock valued at $706,000 after purchasing an additional 2,693 shares during the period. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in U.S. Physical Therapy by 44.9% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 46,940 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,668,000 after buying an additional 14,547 shares during the period.

U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc operates outpatient physical therapy clinics. The company operates through Physical Therapy Operations and Industrial Injury Prevention Services segments. The company provides pre-and post-operative care and treatment for orthopedic-related disorders, sports-related injuries, preventative care, rehabilitation of injured workers, and neurological-related injuries.

