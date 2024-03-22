UBS Group AG (NYSE:UBS) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

UBS Group AG (NYSE:UBS – Get Free Report) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the six analysts that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company.
UBS has been the subject of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley raised shares of UBS Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 8th. StockNews.com upgraded UBS Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 29th. Societe Generale raised UBS Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Finally, Bank of America downgraded UBS Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 5th.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
UBS Group Stock Performance
UBS stock opened at $31.25 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $29.26 and a 200 day moving average of $27.48. UBS Group has a twelve month low of $18.27 and a twelve month high of $32.13. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.17.
UBS Group (NYSE:UBS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The bank reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($0.18). The company had revenue of $10.86 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.06 billion. UBS Group had a net margin of 43.70% and a return on equity of 7.53%. UBS Group’s revenue was up 35.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.50 earnings per share. Analysts predict that UBS Group will post 1.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.
UBS Group Increases Dividend
The business also recently announced an annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, May 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.228 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 1st. This is an increase from UBS Group’s previous annual dividend of $0.18. This represents a yield of 0.82%. UBS Group’s payout ratio is 2.00%.
UBS Group Company Profile
UBS Group AG provides financial advice and solutions to private, institutional, and corporate clients worldwide. It operates through four divisions: Global Wealth Management, Personal & Corporate Banking, Asset Management, and Investment Bank. The Global Wealth Management division offers investment advice and solutions, and lending solutions.
