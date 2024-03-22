UBS Group AG (NYSE:UBS) Shares Sold by Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC

Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC decreased its holdings in UBS Group AG (NYSE:UBS – Free Report) by 14.8% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 7,151 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 1,239 shares during the quarter. Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in UBS Group were worth $221,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Whittier Trust Co. grew its holdings in shares of UBS Group by 25.0% during the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 5,000 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $154,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. OneAscent Financial Services LLC bought a new position in UBS Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $247,000. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in UBS Group by 11.8% in the 4th quarter. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC now owns 55,608 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,718,000 after buying an additional 5,877 shares in the last quarter. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC bought a new position in UBS Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $129,000. Finally, Dfpg Investments LLC boosted its stake in UBS Group by 5.9% during the 4th quarter. Dfpg Investments LLC now owns 30,015 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $879,000 after purchasing an additional 1,678 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 36.44% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on UBS shares. Morgan Stanley upgraded UBS Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 8th. Societe Generale upgraded UBS Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. StockNews.com upgraded UBS Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 29th. Finally, Bank of America lowered UBS Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 5th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, UBS Group has an average rating of “Moderate Buy”.

UBS Group Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of NYSE UBS traded down $0.06 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $31.19. The company had a trading volume of 1,467,819 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,027,475. UBS Group AG has a 12 month low of $18.27 and a 12 month high of $32.13. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $29.26 and its 200-day simple moving average is $27.48. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.17.

UBS Group (NYSE:UBS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The bank reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by ($0.18). UBS Group had a return on equity of 7.53% and a net margin of 43.70%. The business had revenue of $10.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.06 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.50 EPS. UBS Group’s revenue was up 35.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that UBS Group AG will post 1.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

UBS Group Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, May 2nd will be given a $0.228 dividend. This is a boost from UBS Group’s previous annual dividend of $0.18. This represents a yield of 0.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 1st. UBS Group’s payout ratio is currently 2.00%.

UBS Group Profile

UBS Group AG provides financial advice and solutions to private, institutional, and corporate clients worldwide. It operates through four divisions: Global Wealth Management, Personal & Corporate Banking, Asset Management, and Investment Bank. The Global Wealth Management division offers investment advice and solutions, and lending solutions.

