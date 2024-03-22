UBS Group Initiates Coverage on Frontier Group (NASDAQ:ULCC)

Stock analysts at UBS Group started coverage on shares of Frontier Group (NASDAQ:ULCC – Get Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Marketbeat reports. The brokerage set a “neutral” rating and a $8.00 price target on the stock. UBS Group’s target price suggests a potential upside of 10.80% from the company’s previous close.

Several other brokerages have also weighed in on ULCC. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a $8.00 target price (down previously from $10.00) on shares of Frontier Group in a research note on Monday, January 8th. TD Cowen increased their target price on shares of Frontier Group from $5.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. Raymond James lowered their target price on shares of Frontier Group from $9.00 to $8.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Frontier Group from $3.75 to $4.10 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, November 27th. Finally, Bank of America reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $6.00 price objective (down previously from $8.00) on shares of Frontier Group in a research note on Tuesday, January 9th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $7.65.

Shares of ULCC stock opened at $7.22 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.53 and a quick ratio of 0.48. The firm has a market cap of $1.61 billion, a PE ratio of -120.33 and a beta of 2.54. The company has a 50-day moving average of $6.53 and a two-hundred day moving average of $5.32. Frontier Group has a 1-year low of $3.19 and a 1-year high of $10.57.

In related news, CEO Barry Biffle sold 14,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.21, for a total value of $104,545.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 63,949 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $461,072.29. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 83.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. U S Global Investors Inc. raised its holdings in Frontier Group by 46.0% in the fourth quarter. U S Global Investors Inc. now owns 10,483,645 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,241,000 after acquiring an additional 3,305,465 shares in the last quarter. Ancient Art L.P. raised its holdings in Frontier Group by 52.3% during the third quarter. Ancient Art L.P. now owns 7,961,321 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,533,000 after purchasing an additional 2,734,104 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Frontier Group by 6.1% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,055,487 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,143,000 after purchasing an additional 234,475 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in Frontier Group by 2.7% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,466,278 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,109,000 after purchasing an additional 92,170 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Frontier Group by 6.8% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,658,894 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,712,000 after purchasing an additional 168,926 shares in the last quarter.

Frontier Group Holdings, Inc, provides low-fare passenger airline services to leisure travelers in the United States and Latin America. The company sells its products through direct distribution channels, including its website, mobile app, and contact centers. As of December 31, 2023, it had a fleet of 136 Airbus single-aisle aircrafts.

