UFP Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:UFPI) Stock Position Decreased by Cascade Investment Advisors Inc.

Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. lowered its holdings in UFP Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:UFPI – Free Report) by 1.1% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 10,229 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 115 shares during the period. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in UFP Industries were worth $1,284,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of UFPI. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in UFP Industries by 1.8% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,235,558 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $799,261,000 after buying an additional 145,954 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of UFP Industries by 0.5% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,378,757 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $532,450,000 after purchasing an additional 33,825 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in UFP Industries by 1.9% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,095,833 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $203,401,000 after buying an additional 39,896 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in UFP Industries by 25.5% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,714,394 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $135,866,000 after purchasing an additional 348,158 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of UFP Industries by 716.7% during the 3rd quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 1,561,285 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $159,876,000 after acquiring an additional 1,370,105 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.45% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Benchmark raised their target price on shares of UFP Industries from $120.00 to $137.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. StockNews.com raised shares of UFP Industries from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of UFP Industries from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. Finally, Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $102.00 price target on shares of UFP Industries in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $114.00.

UFP Industries Trading Down 1.5 %

NASDAQ:UFPI traded down $1.80 on Friday, reaching $119.92. 15,138 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 279,363. The business has a fifty day moving average of $115.31 and a 200-day moving average of $110.65. The company has a quick ratio of 3.12, a current ratio of 4.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. UFP Industries, Inc. has a 52-week low of $75.01 and a 52-week high of $128.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.10 and a beta of 1.48.

UFP Industries (NASDAQ:UFPI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 20th. The construction company reported $1.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.68 by ($0.06). UFP Industries had a return on equity of 17.86% and a net margin of 7.12%. The business had revenue of $1.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.61 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.10 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 20.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that UFP Industries, Inc. will post 7.39 earnings per share for the current year.

UFP Industries Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 1st were paid a $0.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 29th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.10%. This is an increase from UFP Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. UFP Industries’s payout ratio is 16.38%.

Insider Activity at UFP Industries

In other UFP Industries news, CEO Matthew J. Missad sold 5,018 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.05, for a total value of $572,302.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 363,328 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $41,437,558.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 3.55% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

UFP Industries Profile

(Free Report)

UFP Industries, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets wood and non-wood composites, and other materials in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. It operates through Retail, Packaging, and Construction segments. The Retail segment offers treated lumber products, including decking, fencing, lattice, and other products; pressure-treated and fire-retardant products used primarily for outdoor decking environments; and lawn and garden products, consisting of wood and vinyl fencing options, garden beds and planters, pergolas, picnic tables, and other landscaping products.

Further Reading

