UiPath Inc. (NYSE:PATH) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

UiPath Inc. (NYSE:PATH – Get Free Report) has been given an average rating of “Hold” by the seventeen analysts that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $27.44.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Barclays boosted their price target on UiPath from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 15th. TD Cowen boosted their target price on UiPath from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 14th. DA Davidson boosted their target price on UiPath from $20.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 14th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $30.00 target price on shares of UiPath in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Bank of America boosted their target price on UiPath from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 14th.

UiPath stock opened at $23.47 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $23.54 and its 200 day moving average is $20.82. UiPath has a twelve month low of $12.38 and a twelve month high of $27.87.

In related news, CFO Ashim Gupta sold 16,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.84, for a total value of $365,440.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 87,505 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,998,614.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other UiPath news, Director Rich Wong sold 200,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.12, for a total transaction of $4,624,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 429,418 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,928,144.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Ashim Gupta sold 16,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.84, for a total transaction of $365,440.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 87,505 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,998,614.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 427,000 shares of company stock valued at $9,784,110. 31.03% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of UiPath by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 38,084,858 shares of the healthcare company’s stock valued at $946,028,000 after acquiring an additional 334,085 shares during the last quarter. Gerber LLC bought a new position in shares of UiPath during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $455,000. Sierra Summit Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of UiPath during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $5,897,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new stake in UiPath in the fourth quarter worth $259,000. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its position in UiPath by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 159,357 shares of the healthcare company’s stock worth $3,958,000 after buying an additional 6,335 shares during the last quarter. 59.04% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

UiPath Inc provides an end-to-end automation platform that offers a range of robotic process automation (RPA) solutions primarily in the United States, Romania, and Japan. The company offers a suite of interrelated software to build, manage, run, engage, measure, and govern automation within the organization.

