Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA) Director Catherine Ann Halligan Sells 500 Shares

Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA – Get Free Report) Director Catherine Ann Halligan sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $526.26, for a total transaction of $263,130.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,665 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $876,222.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Ulta Beauty Price Performance

NASDAQ:ULTA traded down $3.28 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $520.27. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 146,777 shares, compared to its average volume of 639,899. The business’s fifty day moving average is $521.42 and its two-hundred day moving average is $458.22. The stock has a market cap of $25.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.10, a PEG ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.31. Ulta Beauty, Inc. has a 1 year low of $368.02 and a 1 year high of $574.76.

Get Ulta Beauty alerts:

Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 14th. The specialty retailer reported $8.08 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.49 by $0.59. The firm had revenue of $3.55 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.53 billion. Ulta Beauty had a return on equity of 61.64% and a net margin of 11.52%. The company’s revenue was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $6.68 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Ulta Beauty, Inc. will post 26.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Ulta Beauty

Ulta Beauty announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase program on Thursday, March 14th that permits the company to buyback $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the specialty retailer to reacquire up to 7.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its position in Ulta Beauty by 347.3% during the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 71,491 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $35,061,000 after buying an additional 55,508 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Ulta Beauty by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 284,442 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $113,620,000 after purchasing an additional 2,126 shares in the last quarter. AXQ Capital LP purchased a new position in Ulta Beauty during the third quarter worth approximately $879,000. Diversified Trust Co increased its position in shares of Ulta Beauty by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 1,976 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $968,000 after buying an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Hawaiian Bank raised its stake in shares of Ulta Beauty by 56.5% during the 4th quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 6,769 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $3,317,000 after buying an additional 2,444 shares during the period. 92.30% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have recently weighed in on ULTA. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Ulta Beauty from $575.00 to $630.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday. UBS Group upped their price objective on Ulta Beauty from $575.00 to $690.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Ulta Beauty from $574.00 to $627.00 in a report on Friday, March 15th. Loop Capital raised their price target on shares of Ulta Beauty from $530.00 to $540.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Ulta Beauty from $535.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $579.81.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Ulta Beauty

About Ulta Beauty

(Get Free Report)

Ulta Beauty, Inc operate specialty retail stores selling cosmetics, fragrance, haircare and skincare products, and related accessories and services in the United States. It offers broad assortment of branded and private label beauty products including cosmetics, fragrance, haircare, skincare, bath and body products, professional hair products, and salon styling tools; and salon services, including hair, skin, makeup, and brow services, as well as nail services.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Ulta Beauty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ulta Beauty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.