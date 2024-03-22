Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA) Insider Anita Jane Ryan Sells 3,102 Shares of Stock

Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA – Get Free Report) insider Anita Jane Ryan sold 3,102 shares of Ulta Beauty stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $525.25, for a total transaction of $1,629,325.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 2,705 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,420,801.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Ulta Beauty stock opened at $523.55 on Friday. Ulta Beauty, Inc. has a 1-year low of $368.02 and a 1-year high of $574.76. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $521.42 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $458.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.31.

Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 14th. The specialty retailer reported $8.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $7.49 by $0.59. Ulta Beauty had a return on equity of 61.64% and a net margin of 11.52%. The business had revenue of $3.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.53 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $6.68 earnings per share. Ulta Beauty’s revenue was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Ulta Beauty, Inc. will post 26.94 EPS for the current year.

Ulta Beauty announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback plan on Thursday, March 14th that allows the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the specialty retailer to reacquire up to 7.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its stake in Ulta Beauty by 347.3% in the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 71,491 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $35,061,000 after buying an additional 55,508 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Ulta Beauty by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 284,442 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $113,620,000 after purchasing an additional 2,126 shares in the last quarter. AXQ Capital LP bought a new position in shares of Ulta Beauty in the third quarter worth approximately $879,000. Diversified Trust Co grew its holdings in shares of Ulta Beauty by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 1,976 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $968,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Hawaiian Bank boosted its position in shares of Ulta Beauty by 56.5% during the fourth quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 6,769 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $3,317,000 after buying an additional 2,444 shares during the last quarter. 92.30% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently commented on ULTA. Loop Capital upped their price target on Ulta Beauty from $530.00 to $540.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 15th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Ulta Beauty from $485.00 to $540.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 15th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Ulta Beauty from $583.00 to $612.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, March 15th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of Ulta Beauty from $587.00 to $610.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 15th. Finally, Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $525.00 price target on shares of Ulta Beauty in a report on Friday, December 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $579.81.

Ulta Beauty, Inc operate specialty retail stores selling cosmetics, fragrance, haircare and skincare products, and related accessories and services in the United States. It offers broad assortment of branded and private label beauty products including cosmetics, fragrance, haircare, skincare, bath and body products, professional hair products, and salon styling tools; and salon services, including hair, skin, makeup, and brow services, as well as nail services.

