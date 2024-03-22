Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:RARE) Given Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:RARE – Get Free Report) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the ten research firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and nine have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $91.55.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $107.00 target price on shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical in a report on Tuesday, February 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from $88.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday. Wedbush lifted their target price on Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from $47.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 16th. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from $57.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 8th.

Shares of RARE stock opened at $46.65 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $47.19 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $42.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.84 billion, a PE ratio of -5.60 and a beta of 0.66. Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical has a 52-week low of $31.52 and a 52-week high of $54.98.

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:RARE – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.52) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.65) by $0.13. Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical had a negative return on equity of 369.54% and a negative net margin of 139.70%. The firm had revenue of $127.39 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $119.38 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($2.16) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 23.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical will post -6.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Thomas Richard Kassberg sold 11,509 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.93, for a total value of $574,644.37. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 252,823 shares in the company, valued at $12,623,452.39. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, EVP Thomas Richard Kassberg sold 11,509 shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.93, for a total transaction of $574,644.37. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 252,823 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,623,452.39. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Karah Herdman Parschauer sold 3,756 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.76, for a total value of $201,922.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 67,340 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,620,198.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 31,974 shares of company stock worth $1,639,721. 6.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 19.9% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,673,432 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $414,764,000 after purchasing an additional 1,440,264 shares in the last quarter. RTW Investments LP boosted its position in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 27.4% during the 4th quarter. RTW Investments LP now owns 6,887,086 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $329,340,000 after acquiring an additional 1,481,997 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its holdings in shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 5,195,880 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $185,233,000 after acquiring an additional 18,359 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,067,027 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $233,742,000 after acquiring an additional 193,671 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sands Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 59.8% during the 4th quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 4,118,008 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $196,923,000 after purchasing an additional 1,540,791 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.37% of the company’s stock.

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the identification, acquisition, development, and commercialization of novel products for the treatment of rare and ultra-rare genetic diseases in North America, Latin America, Japan, Europe, and internationally. Its biologic products include Crysvita (burosumab), an antibody targeting fibroblast growth factor 23 for the treatment of X-linked hypophosphatemia, as well as tumor-induced osteomalacia; Mepsevii, an enzyme replacement therapy for the treatment of children and adults with Mucopolysaccharidosis VII; Dojolvi for treating long-chain fatty acid oxidation disorders; and Evkeeza (evinacumab) for the treatment of homozygous familial hypercholesterolemia.

