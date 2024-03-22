UMH Properties, Inc. to Post FY2025 Earnings of $1.09 Per Share, B. Riley Forecasts (NYSE:UMH)

UMH Properties, Inc. (NYSE:UMH – Free Report) – Investment analysts at B. Riley issued their FY2025 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of UMH Properties in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, March 20th. B. Riley analyst J. Massocca expects that the real estate investment trust will earn $1.09 per share for the year. B. Riley currently has a “Buy” rating and a $18.50 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for UMH Properties’ current full-year earnings is $0.95 per share.

A number of other research firms have also issued reports on UMH. Compass Point raised their target price on UMH Properties from $20.00 to $21.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. StockNews.com raised UMH Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $20.00.

Shares of NYSE UMH opened at $16.25 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -108.33, a P/E/G ratio of 4.20 and a beta of 1.24. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $15.26 and its 200-day simple moving average is $14.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 6.52 and a current ratio of 6.52. UMH Properties has a 52 week low of $13.26 and a 52 week high of $16.85.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 15th were paid a $0.205 dividend. This represents a $0.82 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 14th. UMH Properties’s dividend payout ratio is -546.63%.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in UMH Properties by 382.8% in the fourth quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 2,158 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 1,711 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its holdings in UMH Properties by 54.9% in the third quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 2,414 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 856 shares during the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management increased its holdings in UMH Properties by 177.8% in the third quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 3,320 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 2,125 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in UMH Properties in the first quarter valued at about $58,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP increased its holdings in UMH Properties by 1,600.0% in the second quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 3,400 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 3,200 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.65% of the company’s stock.

UMH Properties, Inc, which was organized in 1968, is a public equity REIT that owns and operates 135 manufactured home communities containing approximately 25,800 developed homesites. These communities are located in New Jersey, New York, Ohio, Pennsylvania, Tennessee, Indiana, Michigan, Maryland, Alabama, South Carolina and Georgia.

