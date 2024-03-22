Unilever (NYSE:UL) Rating Increased to Buy at StockNews.com

Unilever (NYSE:UL – Get Free Report) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Wednesday.

UL has been the topic of several other reports. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Unilever from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, December 11th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of Unilever from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Unilever from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $52.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Unilever has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $48.00.

Unilever stock opened at $49.46 on Wednesday. Unilever has a 1 year low of $46.16 and a 1 year high of $55.99. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $49.25 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $48.77.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of UL. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in Unilever by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 34,494,131 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,672,275,000 after buying an additional 1,114,417 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Unilever by 1.7% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 19,363,465 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,005,545,000 after buying an additional 331,498 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Unilever by 9.8% during the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 10,843,977 shares of the company’s stock valued at $525,716,000 after buying an additional 965,173 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of Unilever by 6.4% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,548,447 shares of the company’s stock valued at $422,293,000 after buying an additional 515,088 shares during the period. Finally, Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Unilever by 5.3% during the fourth quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 6,548,241 shares of the company’s stock valued at $317,459,000 after buying an additional 329,705 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 9.94% of the company’s stock.

Unilever PLC operates as a fast-moving consumer goods company. It operates through Beauty & Wellbeing, Personal Care, Home Care, Nutrition, and Ice Cream segments. The Beauty & Wellbeing segment engages in the sale of hair care products, such as shampoo, conditioner, and styling; skin care products including face, hand, and body moisturizer; and prestige beauty and health & wellbeing products, which includes the vitamins, minerals, and supplements.

