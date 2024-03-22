Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) Stock Holdings Increased by Sunflower Bank N.A.

Sunflower Bank N.A. boosted its position in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Free Report) by 0.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,573 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after buying an additional 43 shares during the quarter. Sunflower Bank N.A.’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $1,369,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of UNP. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Union Pacific during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. BluePath Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Union Pacific during the third quarter worth approximately $25,000. Power Corp of Canada acquired a new position in shares of Union Pacific during the first quarter worth approximately $40,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. acquired a new position in shares of Union Pacific during the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Tyler Stone Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Union Pacific during the second quarter worth approximately $33,000. 77.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Union Pacific alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on UNP shares. UBS Group upped their target price on Union Pacific from $235.00 to $248.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 26th. StockNews.com downgraded Union Pacific from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. TD Cowen upped their target price on Union Pacific from $228.00 to $251.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Union Pacific from $239.00 to $237.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 26th. Finally, Raymond James upped their target price on Union Pacific from $240.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $249.67.

Insider Buying and Selling at Union Pacific

In other news, President Elizabeth F. Whited sold 3,750 shares of Union Pacific stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total transaction of $937,500.00. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 56,682 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,170,500. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Union Pacific Price Performance

NYSE:UNP traded down $2.03 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $246.08. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 710,993 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,352,973. Union Pacific Co. has a fifty-two week low of $183.69 and a fifty-two week high of $258.66. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.11. The company has a market capitalization of $150.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.72, a P/E/G ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 1.07. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $246.88 and a 200-day moving average of $229.45.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 25th. The railroad operator reported $2.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.56 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $6.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.05 billion. Union Pacific had a net margin of 26.45% and a return on equity of 46.87%. The company’s revenue was down .3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.67 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Union Pacific Co. will post 10.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Union Pacific Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 29th will be paid a $1.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 28th. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.11%. Union Pacific’s payout ratio is presently 49.71%.

Union Pacific Company Profile

(Free Report)

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, operates in the railroad business in the United States. The company offers transportation services for grain and grain products, fertilizers, food and refrigerated products, and coal and renewables to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, renewable biofuel producers, and other agricultural users; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, petroleum, liquid petroleum gases, soda ash, and sand, as well as finished automobiles, automotive parts, and merchandise in intermodal containers.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UNP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Union Pacific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Union Pacific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.