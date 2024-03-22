United Parks & Resorts (NYSE:PRKS) versus Super Group (NYSE:SGHC) Financial Comparison

United Parks & Resorts (NYSE:PRKS – Get Free Report) and Super Group (NYSE:SGHC – Get Free Report) are both consumer discretionary companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, dividends, earnings, valuation, risk, analyst recommendations and institutional ownership.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

2.9% of Super Group shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.1% of United Parks & Resorts shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 10.4% of Super Group shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Volatility and Risk

United Parks & Resorts has a beta of 1.8, suggesting that its stock price is 80% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Super Group has a beta of 0.66, suggesting that its stock price is 34% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets United Parks & Resorts 13.56% -72.46% 9.31% Super Group 3.92% 13.39% 7.80%

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares United Parks & Resorts and Super Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

This table compares United Parks & Resorts and Super Group’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio United Parks & Resorts $1.73 billion 2.00 $234.20 million $3.63 14.80 Super Group $1.36 billion 1.25 $191.16 million N/A N/A

United Parks & Resorts has higher revenue and earnings than Super Group.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for United Parks & Resorts and Super Group, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score United Parks & Resorts 0 1 1 0 2.50 Super Group 0 0 2 0 3.00

United Parks & Resorts presently has a consensus price target of $62.50, indicating a potential upside of 16.47%. Super Group has a consensus price target of $5.25, indicating a potential upside of 52.17%. Given Super Group’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Super Group is more favorable than United Parks & Resorts.

About United Parks & Resorts

United Parks & Resorts Inc., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a theme park and entertainment company in the United States. It operates and licenses SeaWorld theme parks in Orlando, Florida; San Antonio, Texas; Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates; and San Diego, California, as well as Busch Gardens theme parks in Tampa, Florida, and Williamsburg, Virginia. The company also operates water park attractions in Orlando, Florida; San Antonio, Texas; San Diego, California; Chula Vista, California; Tampa, Florida; and Williamsburg, Virginia. In addition, the company operates a reservations-only theme park in Orlando, Florida and a park in Langhorne, Pennsylvania; and theme park in Chula Vista, California. It operates a portfolio of theme parks under the SeaWorld, Busch Gardens, Aquatica, Discovery Cove, Water Country USA, Adventure Island, and Sesame Place brand name. The company was formerly known as SeaWorld Entertainment, Inc. and changed its name to United Parks & Resorts Inc. in February 2024. SeaWorld Entertainment, Inc. was founded in 1959 and is headquartered in Orlando, Florida.

About Super Group

Super Group (SGHC) Limited operates as an online sports betting and gaming operator. It offers Betway, an online sports betting brand; and Spin, a multi-brand online casino offering. The company is based in Saint Peter Port, Guernsey.

