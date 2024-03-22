UroGen Pharma Ltd. Forecasted to Earn Q1 2024 Earnings of ($0.94) Per Share (NASDAQ:URGN)

UroGen Pharma Ltd. (NASDAQ:URGN – Free Report) – Stock analysts at HC Wainwright cut their Q1 2024 EPS estimates for UroGen Pharma in a research note issued to investors on Monday, March 18th. HC Wainwright analyst R. Selvaraju now forecasts that the company will earn ($0.94) per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of ($0.58). HC Wainwright has a “Buy” rating and a $54.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for UroGen Pharma’s current full-year earnings is ($3.59) per share. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for UroGen Pharma’s Q2 2024 earnings at ($0.93) EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at ($0.87) EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at ($0.84) EPS and FY2024 earnings at ($3.56) EPS.

Get UroGen Pharma alerts:

UroGen Pharma (NASDAQ:URGN – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 14th. The company reported ($0.72) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.67) by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $23.53 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.30 million.

Separately, Oppenheimer lowered their price target on shares of UroGen Pharma from $35.00 to $34.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 15th.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on UroGen Pharma

UroGen Pharma Stock Performance

UroGen Pharma stock opened at $14.94 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $16.78 and a 200-day simple moving average of $14.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $350.34 million, a P/E ratio of -4.01 and a beta of 1.09. UroGen Pharma has a one year low of $7.75 and a one year high of $24.13.

Insider Buying and Selling at UroGen Pharma

In other UroGen Pharma news, insider Mark Schoenberg sold 3,789 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.74, for a total transaction of $59,638.86. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 149,423 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,351,918.02. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, insider Mark Schoenberg sold 3,789 shares of UroGen Pharma stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.74, for a total value of $59,638.86. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 149,423 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,351,918.02. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Jason Drew Smith sold 4,993 shares of UroGen Pharma stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.74, for a total transaction of $78,589.82. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 18,824 shares in the company, valued at approximately $296,289.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 20,782 shares of company stock valued at $306,829. Company insiders own 11.13% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Jump Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of UroGen Pharma in the third quarter worth about $415,000. Silverarc Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of UroGen Pharma in the third quarter worth about $7,129,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of UroGen Pharma in the third quarter worth about $1,824,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of UroGen Pharma during the third quarter worth approximately $53,000. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of UroGen Pharma by 38.4% during the third quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 29,766 shares of the company’s stock worth $417,000 after purchasing an additional 8,260 shares during the period. 63.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About UroGen Pharma

(Get Free Report)

UroGen Pharma Ltd., a biotechnology company, engages in the development and commercialization novel solutions for specialty cancers and urothelial diseases. It offers RTGel, a polymeric biocompatible and reverse thermal gelation hydrogel to improve therapeutic profiles of existing drugs; and Jelmyto for pyelocalyceal solution.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for UroGen Pharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UroGen Pharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.