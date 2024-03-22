UroGen Pharma (NASDAQ:URGN) Receives Buy Rating from HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright reiterated their buy rating on shares of UroGen Pharma (NASDAQ:URGN – Free Report) in a research note released on Monday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $54.00 price target on the stock. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for UroGen Pharma’s Q1 2024 earnings at ($0.94) EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at ($0.93) EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at ($0.87) EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at ($0.84) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($3.56) EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at ($0.73) EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at ($0.49) EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at ($0.41) EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at ($0.40) EPS and FY2025 earnings at ($2.03) EPS.

UroGen Pharma Stock Down 0.1 %

UroGen Pharma stock opened at $14.94 on Monday. UroGen Pharma has a 52 week low of $7.75 and a 52 week high of $24.13. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $16.78 and a 200 day simple moving average of $14.83. The stock has a market cap of $350.34 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.01 and a beta of 1.09.

UroGen Pharma (NASDAQ:URGN – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 14th. The company reported ($0.72) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.67) by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $23.53 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.30 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that UroGen Pharma will post -3.59 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Mark Schoenberg sold 3,789 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.74, for a total transaction of $59,638.86. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 149,423 shares in the company, valued at $2,351,918.02. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link . In other news, insider Mark Schoenberg sold 3,789 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.74, for a total value of $59,638.86. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 149,423 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,351,918.02. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, General Counsel Jason Drew Smith sold 4,993 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.74, for a total value of $78,589.82. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now owns 18,824 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $296,289.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 20,782 shares of company stock worth $306,829 over the last ninety days. 11.13% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. RTW Investments LP lifted its stake in shares of UroGen Pharma by 101.4% in the 4th quarter. RTW Investments LP now owns 1,726,808 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,902,000 after acquiring an additional 869,344 shares during the last quarter. RA Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of UroGen Pharma in the 3rd quarter valued at about $20,787,000. Stonepine Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of UroGen Pharma by 16.1% in the 4th quarter. Stonepine Capital Management LLC now owns 1,304,947 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,575,000 after acquiring an additional 180,727 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of UroGen Pharma by 285.9% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,097,916 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,363,000 after acquiring an additional 813,377 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of UroGen Pharma by 292.8% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 616,245 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,047,000 after acquiring an additional 459,341 shares during the last quarter. 63.42% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

UroGen Pharma Ltd., a biotechnology company, engages in the development and commercialization novel solutions for specialty cancers and urothelial diseases. It offers RTGel, a polymeric biocompatible and reverse thermal gelation hydrogel to improve therapeutic profiles of existing drugs; and Jelmyto for pyelocalyceal solution.

