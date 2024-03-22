US Capital Advisors Comments on Aris Water Solutions, Inc.’s Q1 2024 Earnings (NYSE:ARIS)

Aris Water Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:ARIS – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at US Capital Advisors increased their Q1 2024 EPS estimates for Aris Water Solutions in a research report issued on Wednesday, March 20th. US Capital Advisors analyst J. Carreker now expects that the company will earn $0.27 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.20. The consensus estimate for Aris Water Solutions’ current full-year earnings is $0.92 per share. US Capital Advisors also issued estimates for Aris Water Solutions’ Q2 2024 earnings at $0.27 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $0.30 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $0.31 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $1.15 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $1.18 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $1.26 EPS.

Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on ARIS. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Aris Water Solutions from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 4th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Aris Water Solutions from $6.00 to $6.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 28th. TheStreet raised shares of Aris Water Solutions from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 13th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Aris Water Solutions from $9.00 to $11.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $11.36.

Aris Water Solutions Price Performance

Shares of ARIS stock opened at $13.64 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $10.04 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.12. Aris Water Solutions has a 52-week low of $6.69 and a 52-week high of $13.98. The stock has a market cap of $788.26 million, a PE ratio of 22.73 and a beta of 1.64.

Aris Water Solutions (NYSE:ARIS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $104.13 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $97.65 million. Aris Water Solutions had a net margin of 4.82% and a return on equity of 4.06%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Aris Water Solutions

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Aris Water Solutions by 64.2% during the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 2,469 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 965 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new stake in Aris Water Solutions in the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in Aris Water Solutions in the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Aris Water Solutions in the second quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc boosted its position in shares of Aris Water Solutions by 39.8% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,430 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 692 shares during the period. 45.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Aris Water Solutions Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 21st. Investors of record on Thursday, March 7th were paid a $0.09 dividend. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 6th. Aris Water Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 60.00%.

Aris Water Solutions Company Profile

Aris Water Solutions, Inc, an environmental infrastructure and solutions company, provides water handling and recycling solutions. Its produced water handling business gathers, transports, unless recycled, and handles produced water generated from oil and natural gas production. The company's water solutions business develops and operates recycling facilities to treat, store, and recycle produced water.

