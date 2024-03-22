Vail Resorts (NYSE:MTN) Rating Reiterated by Stifel Nicolaus

Vail Resorts (NYSE:MTN – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by equities research analysts at Stifel Nicolaus in a report issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $263.00 target price on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus’ price objective would indicate a potential upside of 18.76% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on Vail Resorts from $273.00 to $266.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 6th. Bank of America lowered Vail Resorts from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $285.00 to $250.00 in a report on Friday, March 8th. Truist Financial restated a “buy” rating and issued a $290.00 target price on shares of Vail Resorts in a report on Friday, January 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Vail Resorts from $247.00 to $248.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 7th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Vail Resorts has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $265.11.

Vail Resorts Price Performance

Vail Resorts stock traded down $2.38 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $221.45. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 144,854 shares, compared to its average volume of 461,727. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.37. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $224.20 and its 200-day moving average price is $223.96. Vail Resorts has a 12 month low of $204.88 and a 12 month high of $258.13. The company has a market capitalization of $8.41 billion, a PE ratio of 37.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 1.12.

Vail Resorts (NYSE:MTN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 11th. The company reported $5.76 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.07 by ($0.31). The company had revenue of $1.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.15 billion. Vail Resorts had a return on equity of 19.16% and a net margin of 8.44%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $5.16 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Vail Resorts will post 7.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Vail Resorts news, Director Peter A. Vaughn sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $222.77, for a total value of $222,770.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 7,592 shares in the company, valued at $1,691,269.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its holdings in shares of Vail Resorts by 2,451.9% during the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 417,293 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,931,000 after buying an additional 400,941 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in shares of Vail Resorts by 48.3% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 67,525 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,983,000 after buying an additional 22,006 shares in the last quarter. Kennedy Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vail Resorts by 16.5% during the third quarter. Kennedy Capital Management LLC now owns 5,974 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,326,000 after buying an additional 847 shares in the last quarter. Heartland Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vail Resorts during the third quarter worth about $3,171,000. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Vail Resorts during the third quarter worth about $4,074,000. 94.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Vail Resorts Company Profile

Vail Resorts, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates mountain resorts and regional ski areas in the United States. It operates through three segments: Mountain, Lodging, and Real Estate. The Mountain segment operates 41 destination mountain resorts and regional ski areas. This segment is also involved in the ancillary activities, including ski school, dining, and retail/rental operations, as well as real estate brokerage activities.

