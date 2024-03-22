Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO) Stock Rating Lowered by Mizuho

Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO – Get Free Report) was downgraded by equities research analysts at Mizuho from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note issued on Friday, Marketbeat reports. They currently have a $173.00 price objective on the oil and gas company’s stock, up from their previous price objective of $150.00. Mizuho’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 1.16% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on VLO. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Valero Energy in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Bank of America upgraded shares of Valero Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $156.00 to $210.00 in a research report on Friday, March 15th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Valero Energy from $146.00 to $149.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 29th. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Valero Energy from $154.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 26th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Valero Energy from $138.00 to $171.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $159.50.

VLO opened at $171.02 on Friday. Valero Energy has a 52-week low of $104.18 and a 52-week high of $171.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.56. The business’s fifty day moving average is $141.82 and its 200-day moving average is $134.60. The firm has a market cap of $56.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.53.

Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The oil and gas company reported $3.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.95 by $0.60. The company had revenue of $35.41 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $34.76 billion. Valero Energy had a net margin of 6.10% and a return on equity of 31.62%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 15.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $8.45 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Valero Energy will post 15.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Valero Energy in the 4th quarter worth approximately $570,428,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Valero Energy by 12,883.3% in the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 1,047,360 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $136,157,000 after purchasing an additional 1,039,293 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in Valero Energy by 121.0% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,739,618 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $242,853,000 after purchasing an additional 952,518 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its stake in Valero Energy by 338.9% in the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 905,403 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $106,204,000 after purchasing an additional 699,109 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Valero Energy by 94.4% in the third quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,429,706 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $202,585,000 after purchasing an additional 694,224 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.07% of the company’s stock.

Valero Energy Corporation manufactures, markets, and sells petroleum-based and low-carbon liquid transportation fuels and petrochemical products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Ireland, Latin America, Mexico, Peru, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Refining, Renewable Diesel, and Ethanol.

